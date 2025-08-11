USPS Blocks National Vape Distributor

Today (August 11), Reuters reported that the U.S. Postal Service has blocked New York-based vape distributor Demand Vape from using its services after evidence showed the company was shipping unregulated e-cigarettes lacking FDA approval and violating local flavor bans. This crackdown, prompted by New York City’s Law Department, targets unregulated vape shipments and further tightens restrictions on the multi-billion-dollar industry. Only 39 vape products currently have FDA authorization, and USPS is reviewing other distributors’ mailing privileges.

“Unregulated vapes lack the authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is required for them to be legally sold in the United States, the world’s largest market for smoking alternatives,” Emma Rumney wrote for Reuters. “USPS revoked Demand Vape’s mailing exception last month after it received evidence the company shipped vapes lacking FDA authorization and that violated a local flavor ban, a letter from USPS to the company, dated July 15, showed.”

Demand Vape said it complied with relevant laws and was contesting the revocation, adding the industry operates in a “regulatory grey zone” with only a small number of FDA-authorised products that do not meet consumer demand.

“We reject any characterization that paints Demand Vape as anything other than a transparent, lawful, and reputable business,” it said in a statement.

USPS did not respond to a request for comment.