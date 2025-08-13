Former Chinese Tobacco Head Sentenced to 15 Years for Bribery

Today (August 12), the former deputy director of China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, Xu Ying, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes, a court in Anyang, Henan Province, announced. He was fined 5 million yuan ($700,000), with over 65 million yuan ($9.1 million) in illicit gains confiscated.

The court found that between 2010 and 2024, Xu used his positions to help others with administrative approvals, business operations, and staff recruitment in exchange for bribes.

Earlier this year, former China National Tobacco Corporation general manager Ling Chengxing was sentenced to 16 years in prison for similar charges between 2006 and 2023.