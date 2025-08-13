Panama Begins Strict Vape Regulations Today

Panama’s Ministry of Health (MINSA) announced that new rules governing the sale, promotion, and use of electronic cigarettes—both with and without nicotine—take effect today (August 13). The regulations, aimed at protecting public health and youth, ban vaping in all smoke-free areas, prohibit sales to minors, and outlaw all advertising and promotion. Products must be stored out of public view, with only closed displays allowed for the first two years. Violations can result in confiscation and fines, with health and customs authorities tasked with enforcement.