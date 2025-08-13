Roanoke Weighs $20K Annual Fee for Vape, Tobacco Shops

The City Council in Roanoke, Virginia, is considering a $20,000 annual operational fee for specialty tobacco and vape shops operating within the city limits. The fee would specifically target businesses primarily profiting from vape, tobacco, THC, and related products, meaning gas stations and convenience stores would be exempt.

Councilman Phazon Nash says the measure would promote public health and fund economic development programs, while Councilman Peter Volosin cautions against possible discrimination if minority-owned businesses are disproportionately affected.

The proposal is under review by the city manager and city attorney, with Nash confident it will gain enough support to pass.