Senegal Plans to Raise Tobacco Taxes

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced plans to raise taxes on tobacco products, a move praised by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids as a major victory for public health. The government says the increase will both reduce smoking rates and generate additional domestic revenue, helping cut the budget deficit and fund health investments. The administration reports that tobacco costs the economy more than 40 billion CFA francs (about $70 million) in healthcare and lost productivity annually.

Sources around the endeavor suggest the tax rate would be between 70% and 100% of the retail cost.