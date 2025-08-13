Vaping Industry Battles North Carolina E-Cig Ban

A coalition led by the Vapor Technology Association is appealing North Carolina’s new vaping law, which bans the sale of e-cigarettes not approved or pending approval by the FDA. The law, effective May 1, 2025, has already removed popular brands like Elf Bar and Geek Bar from store shelves. The law mandates that only e-cigarette products with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization may be sold in the state, enforced through a product registry managed by the state Revenue Department. Products must be certified and listed or removed within a 60-day grace period.

Industry groups argue that the state is overstepping federal authority and violating constitutional protections and that the law discriminates between tobacco-derived and synthetic nicotine products, raising concerns under the Equal Protection Clause.

A lower court refused to block the law, and the case now heads to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, with national implications for state regulation of nicotine products. The outcome could determine whether entire product categories, such as flavored disposables, can be restricted, potentially reshaping the balance between state and federal oversight.