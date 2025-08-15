22nd Century Group Posts Q2 Results, Expands VLN Distribution

22nd Century Group reported second-quarter 2025 revenues of $4.1 million, down from $6 million in the first quarter, with a net loss holding steady at $3.3 million. Operating loss widened to $3 million, while adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $2.6 million. The company reduced its debt by an additional $1 million, bringing total debt down to $3.8 million.

CEO Larry Firestone highlighted the momentum behind the company’s FDA-authorized VLN reduced-nicotine cigarettes, which now have authorization for sale in 44 states. Partner brands, including Pinnacle VLN, are expanding distribution, with nearly 1,000 stores across 12 states expected to begin selling the product September 1. The company is also advancing new SKUs, including Pinnacle moist snuff, and preparing an FDA submission for a new 100mm VLN cigarette by year-end.

Despite financial challenges, Firestone emphasized that 22nd Century is entering a “profitable growth phase” built on its proprietary low-nicotine tobacco technology. He said VLN® products are positioned to align with the FDA’s proposed nicotine standards, giving the company a first-mover advantage in the harm reduction market.