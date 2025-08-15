‘Clear’ E-Cigarettes Linked to Higher Heart Risks

A new study suggests that e-cigarettes marketed as “clear” (i.e. less flavorful and potentially not subject to flavor bans) may pose greater cardiovascular risks than other vapes. In the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers reported that “clear vape” users experienced sharper spikes in blood pressure, heart rate, and mean arterial pressure compared with non-users and users of menthol or other flavored products.

In tests with young adult participants, clear vapers showed nearly 10 mm Hg increases in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, along with a 10 beat-per-minute rise in heart rate. Chemical analysis of 19 “clear” products revealed they all contained odorless synthetic cooling agents such as WS-3 or WS-23, and most also included menthol and other flavorings, raising concerns about violations of state flavor bans.

Researchers said the synthetic additives may make vaping smoother, leading to higher puff volumes and nicotine exposure. They called for more studies to assess the health impact of these chemicals and warned that “clear” products, though marketed as neutral, may in fact deliver more harmful cardiovascular effects.