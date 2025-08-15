Malaysia Rules Out Generational Endgame, Focuses on Regulation

Malaysia’s Health Ministry confirmed it has no plans to reinstate the Generational Endgame (GEG) policy, which would have banned tobacco and vape sales to those born after 2007. Instead, the ministry said its focus is on enforcing strict regulatory measures under the Smoking Products Control for Public Health Act 2024.

These measures include mandatory product registration, bans on advertising and sponsorship, tighter sales controls, and expanded smoke-free zones. Officials said the priority is to shield young people from smoking harms through regulation rather than a generational ban. The GEG policy, first proposed in 2022, was dropped before the bill passed Parliament.