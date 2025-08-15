Tobacconist University Launches E-Commerce Platform for Retailers

Tobacconist University (TU) has unveiled TUECOM, a fully customizable e-commerce platform built exclusively for Certified Retail Tobacconists. The standalone system is designed to give brick-and-mortar retailers full ownership of their online stores, offering a streamlined way to compete in the premium cigar mail-order market without relying on third-party platforms.

The $6,500 package includes a custom-designed website with cigar filtering tools, Certified Cigar Reviews, a rewards program, built-in credit card processing, age verification, and advanced promotional features. Retailers also receive hosting and security for the first year, SSL certification, backups, and access to TU’s product image and description database for six months. Launch time averages four to six weeks, with optional POS integration available.

Annual maintenance runs about $4,000, covering hosting, plugin updates, and card certification. TU emphasizes that while e-commerce requires ongoing effort, it can extend the reach of tobacconists by serving out-of-town and repeat customers. The program is open only to TU Certified Tobacconists, with priority given to CRTs. Interested retailers can contact Tobacconist University directly for enrollment, and Premium Cigar Association members may qualify for discounted TU certifications.

