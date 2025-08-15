Wilson, N.C., Tobacco Market Opens for 136th Season

The Wilson, North Carolina, tobacco market opened its 136th season this week with the first bales selling at $1.85 per pound, marking the start of sales at the American Tobacco Exchange and Horizon Limited. Industry leaders said about 75% of U.S. flue-cured tobacco passes through Wilson, cementing its role as the hub of the leaf trade.

Farmers, buyers, and officials gathered to celebrate the tradition, with U.S. Rep. Don Davis praising tobacco’s impact on eastern North Carolina. “The opening of this market has withstood year after year longer than any of us that are standing here,” Davis said, highlighting the crop’s role in feeding families and funding education.

Buyers described this year’s crop as strong, with “large, meaty lugs” and solid early demand. Despite concerns over heavy rains in some areas, growers and industry figures said the turnout showed continued enthusiasm for a market that remains “the heart and core” of the region’s economy.