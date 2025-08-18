BAT France Wants Coordinated EU Approach on Nicotine Pouch Regulation

In response to the European Commission’s proposal last month to include nicotine pouches under the Tobacco Excise Duty Directive, BAT France said it welcomed the initiative, marking the first time these tobacco-free alternatives were recognized in EU taxation. However, while acknowledging the move as a positive step for adult smokers seeking reduced-risk products, BAT France warns against two major risks: disproportionate taxation that could limit access, and the possibility of some member states, including France, acting unilaterally to ban these products.

“It is important that nicotine pouches are recognized in European law,” said Sébastien Charbonneau, director of public affairs at BAT France. “But it is essential to adopt a differentiated tax approach that reflects their potential role in reducing risks for smokers.”

BAT France highlighted Sweden’s experience, where nicotine pouches have contributed to one of the lowest smoking rates in Europe. The company stressed that excessive excise duties and unilateral bans could undermine public health goals, create trade barriers, and fuel illicit markets.

The company called for risk-proportionate taxation, transparent parliamentary debate in France, and a coordinated EU-wide regulatory approach to support reduced-risk alternatives while respecting the single market and democratic process.