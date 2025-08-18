PCA Pushes Back on California “Unflavored Tobacco List”

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA), joined by the Boutique Cigar Association and the newly formed California Premium Cigar Association, has filed comments opposing emergency regulations from the California Attorney General’s Office that would create an “unflavored tobacco list” following the state’s flavored tobacco ban.

The PCA criticized the emergency designation as unjustified, arguing that premium handmade cigars do not pose youth access or public health risks comparable to other tobacco products. The group also raised concerns over the high costs, vague definitions, and extensive documentation requirements the rules would impose, potentially forcing small businesses and specialty cigar shops out of the market.

“These regulations and fees are a needless and costly burden to our manufacturer and retail partners, that will have no affect on youth access, protection of public health, or enforcement of the existing flavor tobacco ban,” said Glynn Loope, PCA’s Director of State Advocacy, warning the policy sets a “horrible national precedent.”

California retailers echoed those concerns, warning the rules could reduce brand availability, eliminate limited editions, and shrink consumer choice. PCA said it will continue monitoring the regulatory process and work with allies on next steps.

You can view PCA’s filed comment on California’s Proposed Unflavored Tobacco List Emergency Regulations by clicking here.