PMI Urges FDA to Educate Doctors on Harm-Reducing Alternatives

A new white paper from Philip Morris International U.S. (PMI U.S.) warns that many American healthcare providers misunderstand nicotine and tobacco harm reduction, limiting their ability to advise patients on safer alternatives to smoking.

Survey results cited in the report show that half of medical professionals incorrectly believe nicotine causes cancer, while most are unaware which products are FDA-authorized for reduced harm. The paper stresses that the real health risks come from tobacco combustion, not nicotine itself, and switching to FDA-reviewed smoke-free products can significantly reduce harm for adults who continue to use nicotine.

PMI U.S. calls on the FDA to actively educate providers, noting that 93% of surveyed doctors want guidance on lower-risk products and 95% would share it with patients. The report highlights that the U.S. is falling behind other countries in offering scientifically validated smoke-free options and emphasizes the need for science-based policy in tobacco harm reduction.

The white paper is available here.