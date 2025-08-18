Report: Illegal Vapes from China Flooding Dutch Market

Illegal flavored vapes from China are becoming increasingly popular among Dutch youth, according to an investigation by Argos and The Investigative Desk. The products, often containing excessive nicotine levels, have led to hospitalizations, with 14 teenagers reportedly treated in Dutch hospitals last year. Despite the growing problem, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not formally raised the issue with Chinese officials, including during Minister Veldkamp’s 2025 visit to Beijing.

Although China banned flavored e-cigarettes in 2022, two years before the Dutch ban, manufacturers reportedly continue exporting them to Europe. Traders told investigators they knowingly supply the gray market, with shipments disguised under false labels or hidden inside everyday items such as flashlights or furniture.

The report also found that some Chinese companies have interfered in Dutch legal matters, including accusing VooPoo of allegedly helping support a lawsuit challenging the Netherlands’ flavored vape ban, according to sources in the Dutch vaping industry.