Silk Group Chair Charged in Nepal with $126M Vape Smuggling Case

Nepal’s Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) filed a case against 12 individuals, including Silk Group chairperson Ramesh Sherpa, over alleged involvement in the large-scale smuggling of Chinese electronic cigarettes. The case, lodged at the Lalitpur District Court on August 14, seeks prison terms and fines totaling nearly Rs17.5 billion ($126 million).

Investigators allege the group used about 100 shipping containers to import vapes disguised as legitimate goods through the Tatopani customs point, bypassing the government’s import ban. A January raid on a Silk warehouse in Sitallheight seized 86,400 vapes, with further evidence collected from company sites in Balkumari and Naxal. Authorities claim Sherpa and his associates fabricated records, created fake transactions, and sold nearly 39,000 vapes without bills, leading to estimated revenue losses of Rs873 million ($6.3 million).

The DRI has demanded maximum prison terms for Sherpa, his brother-in-law Vijay Sherpa, and other key defendants, while seeking reduced sentences for two secondary accomplices. Officials say the total recovery sought exceeds Rs1.74 billion ($12.5 million), and investigations are continuing, with some seized shipments still held at Tatopani customs warehouses.