Türkiye Launches First Smoke-Free City in Artvin

Türkiye designated the Black Sea town of Artvin as the country’s first pilot “smoke-free city” in its latest effort to curb tobacco use, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced. The initiative will ban smoking in public institutions, expand support for the national quit-smoking hotline ALO 171, and provide free medication for those trying to quit. Authorities also plan strict enforcement against electronic cigarettes and puff products.

The project is expected to be rolled out nationwide if successful. According to the Turkish Anti-Smoking Association, Türkiye spends about $20 billion annually on cigarettes, while tobacco-related diseases account for roughly 9% of health expenditures.