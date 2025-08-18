UWELL Launches Caliburn G4 Classic

UWELL announced the global launch of the Caliburn G4 Classic, marking a decade of innovation in pod system design. “The new model combines aerospace-grade materials, precision engineering, and next-generation performance features aimed at delivering a premium vaping experience,” the company said.

According to the company, among its features is a dual-sensor system that delivers 99.999% trigger accuracy and extends auto-draw durability by more than 300%. The device is powered by a 1400mAh battery with a maximum 35W output, paired with UWELL’s Pro-FOCS 4.0 Flavor Technology for improved taste reproduction. Additional safeguards include anti-leak technology and a transparent e-liquid window. The G4 Classic also introduces dynamic ambient lighting, with 14 RGB LEDs that respond to user interaction and display real-time battery levels.

The device is compatible with UWELL’s GPP cartridges, including upgraded models designed for easier refilling and improved ergonomics.