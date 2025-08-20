Gibraltar Moves Toward Generational Tobacco Ban

The Gibraltar government is pressing forward with draft legislation that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. If passed, the law would take effect on January 1, 2027, the date that age group turns 18. Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez, who launched a consultation period in March, said the government received feedback from around 28 to 30 respondents, including retailers and industry stakeholders. Concerns focused on the economic impact for small and medium businesses.

The proposal would not criminalize smoking itself, but rather the sale or transfer of tobacco products to those covered by the ban. Retailers who break the rules could face fines of up to £10,000, or £20,000 and licence revocation for repeat offences. The bill also includes a ban on single-use vapes, regardless of age, and prohibits the sale of vending-machine tobacco, as well as sweets, snacks, or toys imitating tobacco products.