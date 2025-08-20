Taiwan Groups Accuse HPA of Undermining Tobacco Control

The Alliance of Banning Cigarettes Taiwan and parent groups accused the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) of undermining tobacco control by greenlighting 14 products recently without disclosing details on brands, devices, or flavor additives, despite Taiwan’s flavored tobacco ban.

Warning that illegal online ads for newly approved heated tobacco products threaten students’ health, parents cited dozens of websites and social media channels openly promoting flavors, fast delivery, and new models.

The HPA defended its approvals as based on risk assessments and promised stricter enforcement, including fines up to NT$25M ($766,000) for illegal online sales and penalties for retailers selling to underage patrons.