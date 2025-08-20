 Zonnic Ban Accused of Driving Canada’s Surge in Black-Market Pouches

One year ago, Health Canada restricted the sale of Zonnic, the country’s only regulated nicotine pouch for smoking cessation, to pharmacy counters, banning convenience store sales. Imperial Tobacco Canada says the policy has backfired as cigarette purchases jumped 2.8%, and more than 500 million unregulated nicotine pouches flooded the black market.

Eric Gagnon, Imperial’s VP of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, called the move “punishing innovation” and warned that rural smokers now face barriers to quitting while pharmacists bear added administrative burdens. He urged the government to ensure frontline access to regulated products like Zonnic to support Canada’s goal of under 5% smoking prevalence by 2035.

Imperial emphasizes that Zonnic—which is produced by Nicoventures Trading, a sister company to Imperial—remains the only nicotine pouch meeting national safety standards, and the company is pushing for collaborative solutions with Health Canada to improve accessibility while curbing illicit sales.