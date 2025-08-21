75 Tax Evasion Cases Filed in Philippines Crackdown

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in the Philippines filed 75 tax evasion complaints against vape retailers nationwide, accusing them of evading a combined ₱711.3 million ($12.8 million) in taxes by selling smuggled and unstamped products.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said the cases, lodged with the Department of Justice today (August 20), involve violations ranging from unpaid excise duties to failure to file tax returns. The crackdown follows earlier billion-peso cases against major brands like Flava, Denkat, Flare, and Tap Fog.

“The government loses billions from illicit vape sales — money that should fund health care and infrastructure,” Lumagui said, vowing continued action against both big and small operators.