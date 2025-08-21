Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. today (August 21) announced that its board of directors voted to increase the company’s regular quarterly dividend by 3.9% to $1.06 per share versus the previous rate of $1.02 per share. This increase marks the 60th dividend increase in the past 56 years.

The quarterly dividend is payable October 10 to shareholders of record as of September 15. The ex-dividend date is September 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $4.24 per share, representing a dividend yield of 6.3% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $67.58 on August 20.