Bavaria Moves to Regulate Vape and Hookahs Like Traditional Cigarettes

The Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) parliamentary group is pushing to extend strict tobacco regulations to e-cigarettes, e-hookahs, and tobacco heaters, all of which currently occupy a regulatory gray area. The proposed changes to the Bavarian Health Protection Act would eliminate that, having them treated like cigarettes and cannabis vaporizers, thereby banning them in restaurants, bars, schools, hospitals, sports facilities, and airports.

The proposal reflects growing concern in Bavaria over the popularity of vaping and alternative nicotine products among youth and the need to align all inhaled nicotine products under the same safety and usage restrictions. The Greens have welcomed the initiative, calling for stronger protections for minors and support for comprehensive public health measures.