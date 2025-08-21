Malaysia Cracks Down on Tobacco Smuggling, Freezes $52M

Earlier this week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) launched Operation Sikaro, targeting companies involved in smuggling tobacco, cigarettes, and cigars, that caused estimated government revenue losses of RM250 million ($60 million) from 2020 to 2024.

The MACC led raids with the Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara Malaysia, and Customs across 14 sites in Klang Valley and Johor. Authorities froze about RM218 million ($52 million) in personal and company accounts and suspended import licenses of implicated firms.

Investigations are also focusing on links to enforcement officers and potential money laundering activities.