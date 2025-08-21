PCA, FIU Launch Luxury Marketing Program on Premium Cigars

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) and Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management announced a luxury marketing and experiences program focused on premium cigars, being held November 19-21, in Miami.

The three-day executive course will cover event marketing, celebrity collaborations, retail strategies, and regulatory challenges, with speakers from the cigar, spirit, and luxury sectors. PCA CEO Joshua Habursky said the initiative aims to professionalize the premium cigar industry within the broader hospitality field. Graduates will earn a certificate of completion.

Enrollment is open through November 5 at hospitalityexed.fiu.edu.