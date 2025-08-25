Malaysia: With Rising Illicits and Looming Ban, Vape Sellers Told to Switch Businesses

Vape sellers in Sarawak, Malaysia, have been told to shift into other lines of business as the state government moves toward a full ban on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes. Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ripin Lamat said businesses should “gradually transform and venture into more promising industries” such as food and beverage or agribusiness, warning that vape products “will destroy our young generation and ultimately undermine the values of future generations.”

The Sarawak government is preparing legislation to formalize the ban, including a Cabinet paper that is currently under review with input from the state attorney general, secretary, and financial officer. The move follows earlier remarks from state officials linking vape use to drug abuse risks, and aligns Sarawak with several other Malaysian states.

Similar bans have led to rising black market trade in other markets, and business officials worry the results will be similar in Malaysia, where illicit products are already becoming a problem. A Nielsen survey from May found that 55% of cigarettes sold in Malaysia are illicit, mostly smuggled from Vietnam, China, and Indonesia via ship-to-ship transfers along the east coast, costing the government RM2 billion ($480 million) in lost tax revenue each year.

Customs has stepped up enforcement with AI scanners, body cameras, and tighter port controls, raising revenue collection by 19% in 2024. However, syndicates remain entrenched, aided by corruption and weak penalties, and officials warn that without stronger naval patrols, tougher laws, and better resources, the black market will continue draining state funds.