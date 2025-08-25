NJOY Sues FDA Over Delays in Flavored E-Cigarette Approval

NJOY LLC, a subsidiary of Altria Group, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana last week (August 21), accusing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of unlawfully delaying its review of applications to market flavored e-cigarettes. According to NJOY, the FDA has failed to adhere to statutory deadlines stipulated in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. The company claims such delays unfairly hinder its efforts to provide adult smokers with reduced-risk alternatives to combustible tobacco.

According to the filing, in December 2020, the FDA denied NJOY’s application with only one deficiency listed: that the flavored products’ applications did not show they “would increase the likelihood of complete switching among adult smokers, compared to the Rich Tobacco and Menthol varieties” (products that were granted marketing authorization). In March 2021, NJOY responded, providing data showing the flavored products’ switch rates were 29-68% higher than the approved products after six months of use. The FDA has yet to respond despite repeated requests for updates, leading to last week’s lawsuit.

Additionally, the filing states that documents received during a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that the Office of Science’s epidemiology staff concluded that NJOY adequately addressed the flavor-specific deficiency and that the products were associated with higher rates of cessation, and also that unrequested sales restrictions and reporting requirements offered by NJOY would, according to the Office of Health Communication and Education, mitigate concerns about potential youth initiation.

The lawsuit underscores growing tensions between major industry firms and the FDA, which is facing a massive backlog of Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, particularly as sales of unauthorized flavored vaping products continue to surge. NJOY argues the delays not only burden its business, but also limit smokers’ access to potentially less harmful products.