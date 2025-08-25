Philippines Facing $720M Loss from Illicit Tobacco Trade

The Philippine Tobacco Institute (PTI) warned that the proliferation of illicit cigarettes is costing the government over ₱40 billion ($720 million) annually in lost excise taxes while undermining public health by making cheap tobacco more accessible, especially to minors. PTI president Jericho Nograles said these unregulated products evade taxes, use expired or fake BIR stamps, and fail to meet quality standards, exposing consumers to health risks. The group urged the public to buy only cigarettes with valid tax stamps and report products sold below the legal price floor.

Japan Tobacco International Philippines said high taxes have widened the price gap, driving demand for smuggled products. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed 75 tax evasion cases worth ₱711.3 million ($12.8 million) against vape retailers and is pushing for expanded powers to shut down violators.