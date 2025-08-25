Putin Backs Regional Vape Bans in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a proposal to give regions the authority to ban the sale of vapes, following concerns over rising youth use. At a meeting in Sarov, Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin suggested his region could serve as a pilot area for the ban. Putin called it a “good proposal” and signaled immediate support.

The move comes a day after the government expanded its mandatory labeling experiment to cover e-cigarettes and heated tobacco devices, tightening controls on the sector.