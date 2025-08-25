Singapore Tightens Border, Seizes 850 Vapes in 5 Days

Last week, Singapore announced its crackdown on smuggling and that it would treat vape crimes as drug offenses beginning on August 18. In the first five days of that initiative, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority seized over 850 e-cigarettes and related products in 184 cases.

Enhanced checks now cover air, land, and sea entry points, including Changi Airport, the Singapore Cruise Centre, and Harbourfront Ferry Terminal. At Changi, banners warn travelers “Vaping is banned,” with red bins provided for disposal. Passengers who voluntarily declare vapes face no penalties, but those caught concealing them risk fines or prosecution.

Under Singapore law, the purchase, possession, and use of vapes are strictly prohibited. Offenders face fines up to S$2,000 ($1,480), while those caught importing, distributing, or selling risk up to S$10,000 ($7,400) fines, six months in jail, or both. Repeat offenders can face penalties that are doubled.