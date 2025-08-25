Tanzania Tobacco Farmers Near Tree-Planting Target

Tanzania’s tobacco farmers have achieved 97.3% of their three-year tree-planting goal, planting 145 million trees out of the 150 million targeted since 2022, the Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB) said. TTB Director General Stanley Mnozya said the initiative combats deforestation caused by tobacco curing with firewood, with each farmer required to plant at least 500 trees per hectare. Companies including Japan Tobacco International and Alliance One have supported the effort, contributing 20 million trees.

The government has also allocated 4 billion shillings ($1.6 million) for modern drying facilities and introduced tobacco seed varieties that can be dried with solar or electricity instead of wood. This season, tobacco output rose to 183 million kilograms worth 1.3 trillion shillings ($520 million), up from 117 million kilograms last season. Tanzania exports up to 97% of its crop annually.