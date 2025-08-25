Thailand Already Seized $18M in Illicit E-Cigs in 2025 Crackdowns

Authorities in Thailand have seized more than 4 million e-cigarettes and related products valued at 580 million baht ($18 million) in nationwide crackdowns this year, government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said yesterday (August 24). Since February, more than 3,200 arrests have been made targeting illegal e-cigarette sales. Officials said many sellers have shifted to online platforms and social media, prompting the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to block over 11,000 URLs linked to vaping sales.

Penalties for violations have increased, with traffickers facing up to 10 years in prison and fines five times the product value, while retailers risk prison terms of up to three years under consumer laws, plus additional penalties under customs laws. Even possession of e-cigarettes carries potential jail time of up to five years or fines of up to four times the product’s value.