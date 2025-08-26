BAT CFO Steps Down

British American Tobacco said Chief Financial Officer Soraya Benchikh will step down from the board and her role as CFO effective today (August 26). She will remain with the company through the calendar year to support the transition.

Javed Iqbal, currently Director of Digital and Information, will serve as interim CFO as the company begins its search for a permanent successor. Iqbal previously acted as BAT’s Interim Finance Director from May 2023 to April 2024.

CEO Tadeu Marroco thanked Benchikh for her “significant contribution,” noting that BAT’s first-half results were ahead of expectations and that the group remains on track to meet full-year guidance. Benchikh, who rejoined BAT in May 2024, said she was proud of embedding financial discipline and helping position BAT’s New Categories business for sustainable profitability.