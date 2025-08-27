California Finalizes Approved Tobacco List Rules

California is moving ahead with its plan to create an Unflavored Tobacco List (UTL)—a list of approved tobacco products that can be legally sold in the state—with the Office of Administrative Law voting to approve the regulations that “are, by legislative mandate, deemed emergency regulations necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety, and welfare under the governing statute.”

After calling for comments under an “emergency deadline,” the department voted to accept the draft regulations that were published earlier this month without change, making the regulations effective August 25.

The UTL stems from a 2020 law banning most flavored tobacco and vaping products. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, any product not on the list will be illegal for sale to California consumers, including those shipped from out-of-state retailers.

To apply, companies must submit applications to the Attorney General’s office by October 9, along with a $300 fee, product samples, and certification that their products contain no characterizing flavors beyond tobacco. The state said any applications received after the deadline cannot be guaranteed a decision before December 31. The state also did not provide guidance to retailers regarding products already in inventory that do not meet receive UTL approval.

Trade groups, including the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) and the Cigar Rights of America, objected to the process, warning it could restrict the availability of limited-edition cigars, but the state did not acknowledge their input.

“The rollout of this regulation is a dumpster fire. This morning the submission portal wasn’t open,” Joshua Habursky, CEO of the PCA said. “Retailers have not received any guidance. The Premium Cigar Association took the time to submit a well-reasoned comment after coordinating with like-minded groups within the ‘so-called emergency deadline,’ and didn’t receive any acknowledgement or response.

“PCA will continue to work with industry allies to consider all options to mitigate the damage that this regulation can cause the industry.”