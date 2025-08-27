Dutch Doctors Say Snapchat a Gateway for Illegal Vape Sales to Teens

Dutch doctors say teenagers can still buy banned nicotine products via Snapchat, despite the platform’s pledge to crack down on vape dealers. Stichting Rookpreventie Jeugd, an anti-tobacco foundation, tested Snapchat after the company announced new detection tools earlier this month, but found illegal sales thriving under slang terms. “Snapchat is extremely popular among teenagers and is being misused by dealers to promote vapes,” said lung doctor Wanda de Kanter.

The group asked the consumer watchdog ACM to intervene, warning the platform is breaching the EU’s Digital Services Act, which requires stricter protections for minors and carries fines of up to 6% of global turnover.

Doctors warn Snapchat is fueling a worsening teen addiction crisis. Flavored disposable vapes have been banned in the Netherlands since 2024, yet surveys show rising youth use, with 14.3% of 12–16-year-olds vaping monthly.