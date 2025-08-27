Philippines Seizes $10.9M Cigarettes in Bulacan

The Philippines’ Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized ₱605.3 million ($10.9 million) worth of smuggled cigarettes imported from China and Vietnam during a raid on a warehouse in Plaridel, Bulacan. Authorities confiscated 8,647 master cases of cigarettes that had bypassed customs inspection. Three people—the warehouse owner, a driver, and a helper—were arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Vincent Maronilla said such products are usually distributed in provincial areas, and that the investigation continues to see how the illegal products made it into the country. The cigarettes will be destroyed under standard procedures, while criminal complaints will be filed against the warehouse proprietor.