PM South Africa Pushes Harm Reduction in Tobacco Bill Debate

Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) urged lawmakers on Tuesday (August 26) to adopt a science-driven, harm reduction approach in the pending Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill. PMSA argued that the same harm reduction principles that helped South Africa curb HIV/AIDS could accelerate declines in smoking rates if applied to tobacco. Executives told Parliament’s Health Committee that smoke-free alternatives like heated tobacco, e-cigarettes, and oral nicotine are far less harmful than combustible cigarettes, citing global studies and international precedents.

“The quit or die approach has not been proven to be effective, and we know it will not work,” said Themba Mathebula, PMSA’s director of external affairs. “Without a doubt, smoke-free products can give smokers a fighting chance, not just to survive, but to quit smoking for good.”

The company called for a risk-proportionate framework that regulates traditional cigarettes more strictly than reduced-risk products, while tightening youth access and banning marketing that could appeal to minors. PMSA said it has submitted extensive scientific data and is committed to making cigarettes obsolete.

“It is about 19 books’ worth of research that undeniably shows that smoke-free products are less harmful alternatives for adult smokers who make the choice to continue smoking,” said Buhle Binta, PMSA head of Scientific Engagement. “Scientific evidence needs to be the North Star that informs our health policies.