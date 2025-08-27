Stoker’s Rolls Out Fine Cut Wintergreen in New Can Format

Stoker’s introduced its Fine Cut Wintergreen in a 1.2-ounce can, now available in 15 states. The product, previously sold only in 12-ounce tubs, “brings the same smooth flavor and consistent quality in a portable, on-the-go format,” the company said. “Consumers have been asking for a Fine Cut Wintergreen can, and we listened,” said Thomas Helms III, senior brand director.

The launch expands Stoker’s moist smokeless tobacco portfolio and gives retailers new growth opportunities, with internal data showing stores that carry both cans and tubs see up to fivefold higher sales. A nationwide rollout is planned through 2025.