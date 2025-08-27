U.S. Judge Grants Recognition to $23B Canadian Tobacco Settlement

A New York bankruptcy judge yesterday (August 26) approved U.S. recognition of Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd.’s restructuring plan, a key step in a landmark C$32.5 billion (US$23.6 billion) settlement resolving decades of Canadian tobacco litigation. Judge John P. Mastando III granted Chapter 15 approval without objection, clearing the way for the settlement, one of the largest restructurings in Canadian history, to take effect across both jurisdictions.

The deal, approved by an Ontario court in March, involves Imperial, JTI-Macdonald Corp., and Rothmans Benson & Hedges Inc. It will be funded over 20 years, beginning with a C$12 billion (US$8.7 billion) upfront payment, followed by profit-sharing contributions.

The agreement resolves more than a trillion Canadian dollars in claims from class actions and provincial governments over smoking-related health costs.