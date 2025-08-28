Indonesia Cracking Down on Ketamine-Laced Vapes

Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has vowed strict enforcement against electronic cigarette products found to contain ketamine, a powerful anesthetic increasingly misused as a recreational drug. BPOM Chief Taruna Ikrar said the agency’s mandate focuses on harmful substances, not just the form of the product.

“The Agency also has the authority to take action, not because of the cigarette or vape, but because it contains harmful substances,” he told reporters in Jakarta.

The move follows seizures by the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), which recently intercepted counterfeit ketamine, synthetic marijuana, and vape pods allegedly laced with narcotics. Authorities warned that psychoactive substances disguised in vape products are spreading rapidly in Indonesia.

BPOM confirmed that if ketamine is detected, it can immediately launch legal proceedings, while BNN continues testing vape brands circulating in the market.