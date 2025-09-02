BAT Rothmans Launches Improved E-Cigarette Sticks in Korea

BAT Rothmans, South Korea’s third-largest tobacco company, today (September 2) unveiled new tobacco sticks for its Glo Hyper e-cigarette devices, featuring “StickSeal” technology to prevent tobacco residue from falling inside the device. The company said all 10 Neo stick types now include the innovation, and that packaging has been updated to promote cleanliness and convenience for users.

BAT Rothmans said it aims to expand its e-cigarette market share with the upgrade. The company’s Glo Hyper Pro devices previously won the European Product Design Award 2024 and the iF Design Award for design and usability. BAT Group distributes to 175 countries and targets 50 million global e-cigarette users by 2030 as part of its carbon-neutral strategy.