FDA Urges Child-Resistant Packaging on Nicotine Pouches

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to prevent accidental exposure among young children, though the agency acknowledges that all 20 FDA-authorized nicotine pouch products currently feature child-resistant packaging, so the news release appears to be aimed at pending or future applications.



“ZYN is the only nicotine pouch authorized by the FDA as appropriate to protect public health,” officials from Philip Morris International said in a response to the FDA announcement. “In making that conclusion, the agency noted that ZYN’s packaging is designed to be child-resistant—and has been since its launch 11 years ago.”



The concentrated nicotine in pouches can be harmful to children even in small amounts. From April 2022 to March 2025, about 72% of reported nicotine pouch exposure cases involved children under age five.



“The fruity flavors and bright, colorful designs of nicotine pouch products could resemble candy and seem attractive to children,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. “Manufacturers should consider what steps they can take to prevent accidental exposures and ingestion.”



The news release was paired with consumer information that advises parents to store all nicotine products securely and to contact Poison Control if ingestion occurs.