PMI Reaffirms 2025 EPS Outlook on IQOS, ZYN Momentum

Philip Morris International reaffirmed its 2025 earnings forecast today (September 2) at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, projecting reported diluted EPS of $7.24–$7.37 and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.43–$7.56, representing 13–15% growth versus last year. PMI reported better-than-expected combustible volume recovery in Turkey and Egypt, alongside continued growth in IQOS, ZYN, and VEEV globally.

“With strong volume momentum over the summer months, including IQOS and ZYN offtake, and despite increasing competition in smoke-free products, we are on track to deliver our full-year guidance of 13% to 15% adjusted diluted EPS growth in dollar terms, the strongest since 2011 excluding the pandemic recovery,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.

In the U.S., ZYN posted about 32% growth in the first eight weeks of Q3, prompting PMI to forecast shipment growth in line with offtake through year-end.

