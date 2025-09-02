TPE and PCA Join Forces for TPE26

Total Product Expo (TPE) announced a partnership with the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) today (September 2) for TPE26 to “enhance industry advocacy and education.” The collaboration will feature sessions led by PCA Executive Director Joshua Habursky, focusing on regulatory awareness and product knowledge for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.

“Education is the foundation of effective advocacy,” said Habursky. “By understanding both policy and product, our industry becomes more resilient and united.”

TPE26 will be held March 31–April 2, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PCA26 follows April 17–20, 2026, in New Orleans.

For more information, visit totalproductexpo.com and pcashow.org.