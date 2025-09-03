Georgia Judge Vacates FDA Graphic Cigarette Warning Rule

A federal judge in South Georgia struck down the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and ads, siding with Philip Morris USA and Georgia retailers, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood ruled that the FDA failed to disclose all raw data used in developing the 2020 rule, preventing stakeholders from offering meaningful feedback. While Wood rejected most of the plaintiffs’ arguments, she vacated the rule, citing a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act.

The Georgia plaintiffs, including the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, argued the rule would cost millions, force retailers to “speak against their own products,” and deter customers by making convenience stores unwelcoming. It said the FDA arbitrarily focused on certain smoking-related risks over others without explanation, and claimed it ignored countless red flags in its studies. The FDA defended its process, noting the warnings aimed to better inform consumers of smoking risks.

The decision marks another setback in the FDA’s long-running effort to implement graphic warnings under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. A similar case is pending in Texas, where a judge has already blocked enforcement until appeals are resolved.

The case is likely to head to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.