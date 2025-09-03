Levity Delivers Innovative Packaging Design for Cohiba’s 2025 Spectres 

Levity, branding specialists for consumer packaged goods,partnered with Cohiba to unveil a new packaging design for the company’s 2025 Spectre edition. The six-part packaging system blends high-end craftsmanship with precision engineering, including a sculpted wooden case, precision-crafted metal cigar tubes, a travel humidor, and a bespoke analog coreset mechanism that creates a slow, cinematic reveal.

Matt Wilson, senior brand manager at Scandinavian Tobacco Group, said the collaboration was about “creating something exceptional, unexpected and truly luxurious.” Levity’s executive creative director, Theo van Blyenburgh, added that every detail, “from the packaging’s aesthetic to the way it moved in the hand, had to deliver on that promise.”

Limited to just 750 units, this year’s Spectre features 10 hand-rolled cigars crafted with a rare, limited-edition blend, making it one of the most anticipated launches in the premium cigar market.