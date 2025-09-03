Macau Considers Full Ban on E-Cigarette Possession

The Macau Health Bureau is considering a full ban on e-cigarette possession, expanding current rules that already prohibit their sale, manufacture, and import/export. Lam Chong, head of the bureau’s Office for the Prevention and Control of Smoking and Alcohol, said authorities are also reviewing regulations on shisha and herbal cigarettes.

The bureau plans a one-year trial of designated smoking areas in busy locations, including the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Border Gate Square, focusing first on public education before penalties are enforced. Rising youth usage is a concern, with reports showing e-cigarette use among students overtaking traditional smoking.