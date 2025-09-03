Pakistan Tobacco Board Criticized over Multinational Quota

Leaders of the Ittehad Kashthkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IKKP) said a multinational tobacco company was instructed by the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) to purchase 1.5 million kg of flue-cured Virginia (FCV) from Swabi growers, guaranteeing a minimum price of Rs743 ($2.60) per kg, according to an article published today by the local e-paper Dawn.

“An official of a multinational national company said on condition of anonymity that the quota which was given to Philips Morris International (PMI) Pakistan was actually agreed with the Swabi growers under the agreements executed with them as it was purchased by the PMI in Shergar, Mardan district, but the PTB officials bound them to buy the 1.5 million kg tobacco in Swabi,” the article credited to an unnamed correspondent said.

In the article, IKKP leaders criticized government inaction and PTB policies, urging that remaining tobacco be purchased promptly to prevent financial losses for farmers, who rely heavily on this crop for their yearly income. They said with a large quantity remaining unpurchased, the PTB should also oblige other companies to buy the crop from the farmers on time and give up the policy of declaring the remaining tobacco surplus to be purchased from the farmers at low price.

“The PTB has not played its due role,” Daud Jan Khan, central vice-chairman of the IKKP, was quoted. “The companies have also left no stone unturned to cause as much financial damage to tobacco growers as they could.”