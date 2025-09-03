Tourists at Heart of Japan’s Cigarette Butt Problem

A new survey found cigarette butt litter around Osaka, Japan’s Namba Station to be four times higher than at Tokyo Station, highlighting challenges in enforcing the city’s street smoking ban among tourists. The survey, commissioned by the Osaka Prefecture food service industry sanitation association, revealed Namba as the worst offender among six locations nationwide. While street smoking has been banned citywide since January, limited designated smoking areas and confusion among visitors have contributed to widespread littering.

Namba, home to popular tourist spots like Dotonbori, attracts many international visitors from countries where outdoor smoking is still permitted. Communicating Japan’s local rules to these travelers remains a hurdle, according to the officials.